Liverpool FC are interested in pursuing a deal to sign Paulo Dybala in a free transfer from Juventus in the summer transfer window, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Tuttomercatoweb, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Liverpool FC are looking at the Argentina international as a potential option in the summer.

The same article states that the Reds have made contact with the 28-year-old to sound out whether the South American would be interested in a switch to Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, Juventus are expecting to receive a “concrete proposal” from Liverpool FC in the next couple of weeks as the Merseyside outfit look to step up their interest in Dybala.

Tuttomercatoweb go on to add that Juventus are hoping to enter into talks with Dybala about his future in February despite the Serie A giants being linked with a move to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The report goes on to state that Dybala’s exit could be sealed if Juventus manage to sign the Serbia international before the end of the January transfer window.

Liverpool FC have been free to hold negotiations with Dybala since 1 January, with the former Palermo forward able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs this month, according to the report.

The article states that Inter Milan are looking to compete with Liverpool FC for the signing of Dybala but the Italian club can’t talk to the Juventus playmaker until the summer.

The Italian media outlet conclude by suggesting Liverpool FC could make a move for Dybala in January if Mane or Salah feature in the latter stages of the African Cup of Nations.

Dybala has scored seven times and has made three assists in 17 games in the Italian top flight this season.

The Argentina international has netted 111 times in 276 games in all competitions over the past seven campaigns.

Author’s Verdict

Dybala would be a welcome arrival at Anfield considering the Argentina international has a wealth of experience from his stint at Juventus.

The Argentina international would be a good addition to Jurgen Klopp’s roster and add more depth to his options up front.

Whether Dybala would be able to usurp one of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino is another question!

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip