Liverpool FC are still keeping a close eye on Lille midfielder Renato Sanches – but the Reds won’t be signing the Portugal internatonal in the current transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseyside outfit have been named as potential suitors for the Portuguese midfielder since the summer after Sanches impressed for Portugal at the European championship.

The 24-year-old’s stock has risen in European football since a disappointing loan spell at Swansea City in the 2017-18 Premier League season when the central midfielder’s performances were criticised.

Liverpool FC are rumoured to be interested in signing a new central midfielder since losing Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

But Romano poured cold water on talk of Liverpool FC signing Sanches before the close of the current transfer window.

The Italian reporter went on to add that the former Bayern Munich midfielder is still a player of interest to Liverpool FC.

“For January window, I see Liverpool [being] quiet,” Romano told the Don Robbie podcast on Wednesday.

“They’ve got Renato Sanches on their list since last summer. There are many clubs interested in Renato Sanches. Lille aren’t planning to sell any other players in January.

“I’m sure Renato Sanches will remain on Liverpool FC’s list for the future.”

Sanches has scored one goal and has made three assists in 14 appearances in the French top flight this term.

The Portugal international has already played for Benfica, Bayern Munich, Swansea and Lille in his fledgling career so far.

Sanches has spoken about his desire to test himself as a top club once again after his disappointing stint at Bayern..

“When I arrived at Bayern, I was not ready to play in such a club. I was very young,” Sanches told L’Equipe, as quoted by Liverpool Echo, back in November.

“And when I got ready, the opportunity to play with this team never came.

“Today I feel ready. I understand football better, I have more experience, I know what to do to play in this kind of club and that changes everything.”

Sanches has been capped 32 times by the Portugal national team since making his debut in 2016.

