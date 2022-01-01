Ian McGarry: Liverpool FC interested in signing talented Arsenal attacker

Liverpool FC are interested in signing Bukayo Saka from Arsenal, according to Ian McGarry.

McGarry has been speaking on the latest edition of The Transfer Window Podcast and claims that Anfield may be a possible destination for the England international should he leave Arsenal in the future.

He also claims that Arsenal have been holding talks with Saka’s representatives about handing the attacker a new and improved contract at The Emirates.

Saka, 20, signed a new contact with the Gunners back in the summer of 2020 following his eye-catching performances for the north London side, but the attacker has seen his stock rise even further since then thanks to some excellent performances for club and country.

According to The Daily Express, Saka’s current contract with the Gunners is due to expire in the summer of 2024, and so the north Londoners are likely to be keen to tie him down to a new deal sooner rather than later.

McGarry says that Arsenal are looking to reward Saka with a new contract, but has also claimed that the player himself would be interested in a switch to Liverpool FC if the opportunity presented itself.

“We’ll start with Liverpool and their interest in Bukayo Saka, the Arsenal attacker and England international who has been making a real impression with his recent performances,” said McGarry on The Transfer Window Podcast.

“We have reported on The Transfer Window Podcast that Liverpool are looking to the future with regards to the fact that they expect to sell at least two of their attacking players. Saka is someone who is a player who suits Liverpool’s style.

“Liverpool would provide the opportunity and platform for him to play and compete at the highest level. And that would certainly be something that I’m told he and his representatives are very interested in.”

McGarry continued: “My understanding is that there have been talks with his representatives with regards to giving him a contract upgrade at Arsenal.

“They realise that they have a talent on their hands, who could potentially be worth a lot more money in the future.

“But not only that, from a sporting point of view, someone who is establishing himself as a starter in the Arsenal team, which has improved quite considerably really in the last two or three months under Mikel Arteta.

“Saka has been part of that process that has been determinate with regards to taking the pressure off Arteta, who some Arsenal fans were calling to be sacked not that long ago.

“He’s obviously an exciting talent in terms of the way he plays, the goals he scores and an England international, which brings with it a prestige and status which adds to his value with regards to what his next move, or indeed if he stays at Arsenal.”

Saka has been in good form for Arsenal so far this season, scoring five goals and making four assists in 19 Premier League games for the Gunners to help them up into fourth place in the table.

Speaking last summer, Arsenal defender Ben White admitted that he had been highly impressed by Saka’s talent after linking up with him at Euro 2020.

“So I had a bit with Bukayo over the summer,” White said in July last year. “I hadn’t seen much of him before then and he really surprised me how talented he is.

“[I didn’t train against him a lot] but some of the other boys did. He’s so sharp and I was really surprised how good he is.”

Next up for Arsenal is a crunch showdown against Premier League leaders Manchester City at The Emirates on Saturday lunchtime.

