‘He just gets better’: Harry Redknapp raves about Liverpool FC star

Harry Redknapp has lavished praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold following his excellent recent form for Liverpool FC.

The 23-year-old has firmly established himself as one of Liverpool FC’s most important players under Jurgen Klopp and has become a regular in the starting line-up for club and country in recent seasons.

Alexander-Arnold continued his good form at the weekend when he notched up an assist in Liverpool FC’s 3-0 home victory over Brentford at Anfield.

The England international has now scored two goals and made 10 assists in 19 Premier League games for the Merseyside outfit this season.

Former Spurs manager Redknapp has now become the latest pundit to lavish praise on Alexander-Arnold as he picked him in his team of the week for the latest round of fixtures.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Redknapp said: “He just gets better! What a season the right-back is having, His assist record is incredible, and he added another against Brentford on Sunday.

“That was topped off by a clean sheet as well. There won’t be many weeks where he doesn’t feature if he keeps playing like this.”

Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to feature when Liverpool FC return to Premier League action on Thursday night with the return leg of their League Cup semi-final clash against Arsenal at The Emirates.

Redknapp also praised Liverpool FC defender Virgil van Dijk for his fine performance against Brentford at the weekend.

Redknapp continued: “Trent’s defensive partner, Virgil van Dijk was a colossus at the back for Liverpool. When the big fella is in that kind of form, you’re never going to get much change. He’s a top player, and that was a top performance.”

Van Dijk, 30, has scored one goal and made one assist in 19 Premier League games so far this season.

