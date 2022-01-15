Ian Rush reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Brentford

Ian Rush is backing Liverpool FC to seal a comfortable victory over Brentford in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash on Thursday night.

Arsenal were reduced to 10 men early in the first half at Anfield when Granit Xhaka was sent off, but Mikel Arteta’s men managed to withstand the Liverpool FC pressure and leave Anfield with the tie all square ahead of the return leg at The Emirates next week.

With Chelsea FC facing leaders Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime, Liverpool FC will be aiming to beat Brentford and gain some points on their title rivals the following day.

And Liverpool FC legend Rush feels that the Red are simply going to have too much for newly-promoted Brentford on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview with Gambling.com, Rush said: “Liverpool’s last meeting with Brentford didn’t quite go to plan, it ended up 3-3 but Brentford played really well that day in fairness to them.

“It’s always difficult to play newly promoted teams at the start of the season because they’re always really up for it and want to prove that they belong in the top tier.

“But sometimes, as the season wears on, it can become more difficult for the new teams to sustain that momentum and they start to find out how difficult the Premier League really is. We saw a bit of that in Brentford’s 4-1 defeat to Southampton on Tuesday.

“Maybe Premier League life is starting to take its toll on Brentford now as they’ve lost three of their last four, although they did have a good win over Aston Villa earlier this month.

“They’ve got a fair few points on the board already so they’re not in any immediate danger, but they can still get relegated so they’ll be looking over their shoulder.

“Liverpool are without [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane so Brentford will definitely see this as an opportunity to pick up some points, but I think Liverpool should still be too strong for Brentford especially as it’s at Anfield.”

Liverpool FC start the weekend in third place in the Premier League table and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand over Pep Guardiola’s men.

The Reds are looking for their first win in three Premier League outings when they host the Bees in front of their home fans on Sunday.

The reverse fixture between Brentford and Liverpool FC ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium back in September.

