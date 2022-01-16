Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Brentford

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim a 2-0 home win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds head into the game on the back of their frustrating goalless draw with Arsenal in the League Cup on Thursday night, with the Merseyside outfit failing to break down the Gunners despite playing against 10 men for most of the game.

Liverpool FC started the weekend in third place in the Premier League table and they will be eager to claim a victory over the newly-promoted Brentford to keep themselves in the hunt for the title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have suffered something of a dip in form in recent weeks, with Liverpool FC having won none of their last three outings in the Premier League, winning just one of their last six games in all competitions.

The two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the fixture at the Brentford Community Stadium back in September.

Sunday’s clash marks the first time that Brentford have visited Anfield since March 1989, and former Liverpool FC and England star Owen is backing the Reds to claim a home victory.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “It will be interesting to see how this Liverpool side can cope with the absences of Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

“Obviously, people will need to step up and the likes of [Diogo] Jota and [Roberto] Firmino will be expected to get the goals. I wouldn’t be shocked if the man for the big occasion, Divock Origi, scores in the next couple of games though.

“That was a disappointing defeat for Brentford away to Southampton. They pride themselves on their defensive organisation, so to concede four was alarming. It could be a tough couple of weeks for them, with games against Man United, Wolves and Man City to follow this.

“I think Liverpool will take a while to get going here but should have enough quality, even without Salah and Mane. 2-0 to Liverpool”

Liverpool FC, who have dropped points in five of their seven Premier League matches against London opposition this season, started the weekend in third spot and 11 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip