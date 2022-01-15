‘Miles too much’: Paul Merson predicts Liverpool FC v Brentford

Paul Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to return to winning ways with a 3-0 victory over Brentford at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds were held to a goalless draw with 10-man Arsenal in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Thursday night in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool FC have drawn three of their last four games in all competitions following stalemates with Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League in December.

The Reds lost for the second time in the Premier League this season when they suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester to leave Jurgen Klopp’s side trailing Manchester City by a significant margin in the title race.

Brentford have lost three of their last four Premier League games to drop into the bottom half of the table but the promoted side remain 12 points above the relegation zone.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is tipping Liverpool FC to beat Brentford 3-0 at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“It was a bad result for Brentford against Southampton as they were well-beaten at the St. Mary’s Stadium,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“Before that, they lost a few games here and there, but they were never on the end of a hammering, so this could well turn out to be a wake-up call for them.

“Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will be unavailable for Liverpool due to their involvement in the 2022 AFCON, but they should still have miles too much for Brentford, so I expect them to win this one comfortably.”

Liverpool FC were held to a 3-3 draw with Brentford in their Premier League meeting back in August.

The Reds twice squandered a lead to draw points in the six-goal thriller after Yoane Wissa’s 82nd-minute equaliser.

Liverpool FC will face Arsenal in the return leg of their League Cup semi-final at The Emirates next Thursday.

Author’s Verdict

Liverpool FC struggled to find a way past 10-man Arsenal in the absence of Mane and Salah so a stubborn Brentford team could prove difficult to beat this weekend.

The Reds may edge to a close-fought win against the London side but I don’t expect a victory by a resounding margin in spite of Merson’s optimistic prediction above.

The onus is on Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota to step up in the absence of Mane and Salah – as well as fringe players such as Takumi Minamino – to seize their chance to shine.

