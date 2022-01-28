Ian Rush states his FA Cup prediction for Liverpool FC v Cardiff City

Ian Rush is backing Liverpool FC to beat Cardiff City and progress through to the FA Cup fifth round next weekend – but is tipping the Welsh side to make it difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The Reds are preparing to host the Welsh side at Anfield on Sunday 6 February in the fourth round of the FA Cup as Klopp looks to steer his team towards another domestic final this term.

Liverpool FC have already booked their place in the League Cup final this season and will take on Chelsea FC in the showpiece at Wembley next month.

The Merseysiders will now turn their attentions towards FA Cup affairs and their home clash against the Bluebirds in front of their home fans next weekend.

Liverpool FC legend Rush is confident that the Reds will have what it takes to beat the visitors, but he has warned the Merseyside outfit not to underestimate the threat posed by City.

Writing in his column for Gambling.com, Rush said: “Being Welsh, I know Cardiff City quite well and I’m looking forward to their FA Cup visit to Anfield [next] weekend.

“No doubt the away end will be sold out because the Bluebirds have fantastic support and I’m sure their team will make a real go of it.

“Cardiff haven’t been playing particularly well of late, so I do expect Liverpool to win, but then this is what the FA Cup is all about.

“It’s games like this where you tend to see players from lower tiers rise to the occasion and that’s what makes the competition special.

“The FA Cup is all about the underdog, and Cardiff are clearly the underdogs here. The expectancy is with Liverpool, even if Klopp fields the younger lads, and I think they’ll come through it, but don’t be surprised if Cardiff make a real fight of it.”

Liverpool FC boosted their Premier League title hopes last weekend with a 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace to keep themselves within nine points of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Reds defender Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring for the Reds at Selhurst Park and his performance prompted a comment from Brazil legend Ronaldinho on social media after the game.

Commenting on Van Dijk’s Instagram post after the game, Ronaldinho wrote: “You are fantastic, play with elegance and command the defence with mastery… Congratulations.”

