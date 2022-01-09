Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury Town

Michael Owen is tipping Liverpool FC to coast into the FA Cup fourth round with a 5-0 home victory over Shrewsbury Town on Sunday.

The Reds are preparing to host Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday lunchtime as they look to book their spot in the next round, after their League Cup clash against Arsenal was postponed on Thursday due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Merseyside club.

Liverpool FC have not played a game since they squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chelsea FC in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on 2 January.

Jurgen Klopp will be eager for his side to bounce back from those dropped points when they take on their League One opponents on Merseyside this weekend.

Former Liverpool FC and England star Owen feels that this will be a straightforward game for the Reds, and he is tipping them to claim a dominant 5-0 victory in front of their home fans.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “FA Cup glory is the one thing missing in Jurgen Klopp’s trophy cabinet, so I’m sure he’ll want to go far this season.

“This should be a comfortable tie. Liverpool will no doubt rest players, but they will have too much quality. 5-0 to Liverpool.”

Meanwhile, Reds fans will be keeping a close eye on potential transfers at Anfield this month as Klopp considers adding to his squad in the mid-season window.

One player who has been linked with a possible move away from the Merseyside outfit this month is Divock Origi, who has been limited to just three substitute appearances in the Premier League this season.

However, according to The Daily Mail, Liverpool FC have no intention of letting Origi leave Anfield this month, despite apparent interest in the Belgian from Newcastle United.

