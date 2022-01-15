Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Man City v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to take a step closer to the Premier League title by claiming a 3-1 victory over Chelsea FC at The Etihad on Saturday lunchtime.

The Citizens are flying high at the top of the Premier League table and have been in superb form in recent weeks, opening up a 10-point lead over Chelsea FC at the top of the table.

With both Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC having dropped points over the festive period, Manchester City have continued their dominant form to establish themselves as the clear favourites for the title.

Chelsea FC head up north knowing that a defeat would all but end their title hopes as it would allow Manchester City to move 13 points ahead of them 16 games left to play.

City have won a staggering 11 consecutive Premier League games heading into this clash, while Chelsea FC have dropped points in seven of their past 11 top-flight outings.

The recent form is certainly in Manchester City’s favour – and former England star Owen is backing Guardiola’s men to seal a comfortable win over City in front of their home fans on Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Man City have had a brilliant last month or so, and are now firmly in control of the title race and, I can’t see them slipping up now. Even when they don’t play at their best, such as the game against Arsenal, they still find a way to win.

“The League Cup win on Wednesday over Spurs should give the Chelsea squad a bit of a boost. Chelsea have shown under [Thomas] Tuchel how dangerous they are in Cup Competitions, and I would never rule them out of winning silverware.

“City were fantastic when they went to the Bridge and won 1-0 earlier in the season. They looked like the team to beat in the league that day and that’s proven to be correct. I can see another win for them here. 3-1 City.”

Chelsea FC have lost eight of their last 12 games at The Etihad heading into Saturday’s showdown.

Thomas Tuchel’s men have struggled defensively in recent games, with the Blues having only kept two clean sheets in their last 11 outings in the top flight after starting the campaign with a strong defensive record.

