Gary Lineker reacts to Man United’s dramatic 1-0 win over West Ham

Gary Lineker took to social media to react to a “big moment” for Manchester United in their season after Marcus Rashford netted a last-gasp winner to fire them to a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Crystal Palace.

The game looked to be heading to a goalless draw but Rashford scored the all important winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time at Old Trafford.

Rashford fired home from close range, with Edinson Cavani picking up the assist, as Ralf Rangnick’s men moved up into fourth place in the Premier League table.

The victory is a big boost to Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish and it moved them a point ahead of the Hammers with a game in hand.

Posting on Twitter after Rashford’s dramatic late winner, Lineker wrote: “Last gasp winner from Marcus Rashford. Big moment for him and Man United.”

Rashford has now scored four goals and made one assist in 13 Premier League games for Manchester United this season, and his strike against the east London side was his second in as many games.

Former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin felt that Cavani ended up proving to be the difference between the two sides.

“It’s nice to see Marcus Rashford score again, nice to see him enjoying his football again,” Dublin said on BBC Final Score. “Once he starts smiling and enjoying his football he is a very dangerous footballer.

“The difference was Edinson Cavani.”

Next up for Manchester United is their FA Cup fourth-round clash against Middlesbrough on Friday 4 February.

The Red Devils are next in Premier League action when they take on Burnley away from home on 8 February.

