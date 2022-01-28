Bruno Fernandes sends heartfelt message to Anthony Martial after Man United exit

Bruno Fernandes is tipping Anthony Martial to “shine” away from Manchester United after the forward joined Spanish side Sevilla on loan.

The France international, who has struggled to find consistent form for the Red Devis lately, moved to the La Liga side this week until the end of the season on a temporary deal.

It’s understood that there is no loan fee or option to buy, and as things stand Martial will be returning back to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Now, Manchester United playmaker Fernandes used his personal Instagram account to send a special message to Martial, wishing him the best for his spell in Spain.

Posting a picture of the pair playing together for the Red Devils on his Instagram story, Fernandes wrote: “My friend, our connection on and off the pitch was always special.

“Wish you all the best for the rest of the season! Go and shine bro.”

Martial has been shipped out on loan after struggling to produce consistent form for the Red Devils this season.

He has scored one goal in 11 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United and has only started four games in total.

Interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick reserved praise for Martial after the news of his loan deal was confirmed, saying that he was impressed by the Frenchman’s attitude.

Rangnick said: “I know that he is a top player – one of the best strikers in the Premier League – but we have other players in his position.

“It is his wish to leave but, like I said to him, it always takes different parts to find an agreement. The way that he trained and played when he came on [against West Ham], he showed his professionalism that I expect from everybody.”

