Donny van de Beek is continuing to “assess his options” in the January transfer window despite assurances from Ralf Rangnick that he will feature more regularly in the coming weeks and months, according to reports.

ESPN is claiming that the Dutch midfielder is keeping his options open about a possible transfer away from Old Trafford this month as he searches for some regular first-team football.

Van de Beek’s situation at the club has been a talking point over the last few months due to his lack of playing time for the Red Devils. The 24-year-old has only started four games all season in all competitions and is yet to feature from the start in the Premier League at all this term.

According to the report, Van de Beek is “prepared” to stay at Old Trafford but he has reservations about the promises of more regular playing time in the second half of the season.

Van de Beek has been limited to just seven Premier League substitute appearances so far this season, notching up just 68 minutes of top-flight football in total.

The Dutch midfielder, who has netted one Premier League game this season, is determined to win a place in the Netherlands squad for the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year, but that is likely to require him to be playing regularly for his club, according to the story.

Speaking in recent days, Rangnick explained that he is keen to keep Van de Beek at Old Trafford until the end of the season at least.

“So far, as I have got to know him, he has got a top mentality,” said Rangnick of Van de Beek. “He works hard in every training session. He is a team player through and through. There will be games where he will get his chance to play, I am sure.

“I also had a long conversation with him last week about that and again, of course it is difficult for him right now because he also wants to play for the Dutch national team, he wants to qualify for himself and play in the World Cup in Qatar and in order to do that he needs to get game time here.

“But I still believe we should keep him, and he should stay here, definitely until the end of this season and try to get as much game time as he possibly can.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip