‘To be honest’: Harry Redknapp delivers verdict on Man United title hopes

Harry Redknapp believes that Manchester United are still a number of years away from being able to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the top flight this season and currently find themselves outside of the top four and way off the pace in the race for the trophy.

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League and, having already lost six games this season, are a staggering 22 points behind leaders Manchester City – although they have played two games less than their bitter local rivals.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League trophy since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in the 2012-13 campaign and they have struggled to challenge for the title since the Scot’s departure.

Now, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Redknapp has delivered a damning verdict on Manchester United’s current position, claiming that the Red Devils are a long way away from being able to challenge for the title.

“To be honest, you’d struggle to find one of the current lot who’d have been a regular in some of the teams under Sir Alex Ferguson,” Redknapp told The Sun.

“Even ‘keeper David De Gea — who has been their best player by far — but would you put him in ahead of Edwin van der Sar or Peter Schmeichel before him?

“That’s how big the rebuilding job is for [Ralf] Rangnick. That’s why you can’t start blaming a manager who’s only been there five minutes.

“Of course United could have a good cup run, a few decent draws and you’re flying but a serious title challenge? That’s at least two years away, probably longer to be honest.”

Manchester United were beaten 1-0 by Wolves at home in their most recent Premier League outing and they will attempt to return to winning ways when they travel to Aston Villa in the top flight on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, interim boss Rangnick has once again confirmed that striker Edinson Cavani will stay at Manchester United beyond the January transfer window.

The German head coach is keen to keep hold of the Uruguay international and says he can be a role model for the club’s younger players.

“Edi [Cavani] said that I can rely on him until the end of the season and that he will continue to give his very best in order to be a role model for the younger players,” said Rangnick.

“If he should play from the start he is always happy to do so and to give his all, but if even if he is not playing he will try to be the best possible role model for the other players too.”

