Fabrizio Romano replies when asked if Man United will make any January signings

Manchester United could make a move to sign a new defensive midfielder in the January transfer window but only if the right opportunity comes along, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a host of potential inbound transfers this month as Ralf Rangnick considers bolstering his squad for the second part of the season.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Manchester United are not likely to sign a new striker this month, with the Red Devils usually preferring to do the bulk of their business in the summer window.

However, Romano has also suggested that the Red Devils are keeping one eye open on potential recruits in defensive midfield, with Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria a potential option.

Speaking on the FIVE YouTube channel, Romano said: “I expect Man United to go only for opportunities, so I don’t see anything big like top names in January.

“But if they will have the opportunity to go for a defensive midfielder, it would be an option. I want to say, it’s not 100 per cent sure – from what I’m told, the focus at Man United is for the summer, not for January.

“But if an opportunity will be on the market, like for example Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach – many clubs approached this boy, Liverpool, Barcelona Juventus – let’s see if Man United will consider to jump on it in January.

“At the moment, it’s not advanced. It’s one of the possibilities they have discussed, but it’s not something 100 per cent sure. If they do something, it will be in that [defensive midfield] position, that’s what I’m told, more than for strikers.”

The 25-year-old Zakaria is reported to have been attracting interest from some of Europe’s top clubs lately following his good form for Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Switzerland international, who made two appearances at Euro 2020 last summer, has scored two goals and made one assist in 15 Bundesliga games so far this season for ‘Gladbach.

Speaking recently, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick appeared to suggest that Manchester United are unlikely to make many signings in January.

“We have enough players in the squad and there is no lack [in terms] of the number of players,” said Rangnick at the start of the month. “Transfers in the winter window only make sense if they really help you and increase the quality.

“So far, we haven’t spoken about that. My focus in the last couple of weeks was on the current squad.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are currently aiming to bounce back from their defeat by Wolves on Monday night when they take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday 10 January.

