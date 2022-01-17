Journalist provides update on Bruno Fernandes’ contract situation at Man United

Talks between Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes over a new contract have been “shelved” for the time being, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

Fernandes is widely considered to be one of Manchester United’s most important attacking players and he has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet since his arrival at the club from Sporting Lisbon back in January 2020.

The Portugal international has been a key part of the Red Devils’ attack since his move to the club and his stock has risen considerably in the two years he has spent at Old Trafford – however, he remains on the same contract he initially signed in 2020.

According to Ornstein’s report in The Athletic, Manchester United first opened talks with Fernandes about a new deal in November 2020, with Fernandes feeling that he deserved an upgrade on his current salary.

However, the journalist now claims that those talks have now been shelved until the end of the season, when both parties will be clearer about Manchester United’s situation.

According to the story, Fernandes wants a salary closer to Manchester United’s highest earners at Old Trafford, with Cristiano Ronaldo currently earning around £400,000 per week and David De Gea on £375,000 per week.

The article concludes by saying that Manchester United are “relaxed” about the situation, with Fernandes currently under contract at Old Trafford until June 2025, with the option for a further year.

The 27-year-old Fernandes has been in solid form for Manchester United so far this season in front of goal, scoring seven times and making three assists in a total of 19 Premier League games. He netted both of his side’s goals in their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on Saturday night.

Speaking after his side were pegged back and held to a draw at Villa Park, Fernandes said: “Of course I am happy to score goals always, but I prefer to win the game.

“I prefer to take away my two goals and let someone else score them and then we win the game. Of course I am happy to score, I always am, but I want to help the team more.

“Today makes no sense in me scoring the two goals but we managed just the one point. It could have been all three.”

