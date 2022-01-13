Glen Johnson believes that Manchester United should make a move to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United because he would be a perfect player for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are inevitably being linked with a host of potential signings this month as Ralf Rangnick considers adding to his squad ahead of the second part of the season.

However, whether the Red Devils do decide to bring in any new players this month remains to be seen, with most clubs choosing to conduct the large majority of their transfer business in the summer.

West Ham midfielder Rice has seen his stock rise over the last couple of seasons following his consistently impressive performances for both club and country.

Rice, 22, has scored one goal and made four assists in 19 Premier League games so far this term and he has also netted twice in the Europa League.

The midfielder was also a key part of the England side who reached the Euro 2020 final, with Rice starting seven games at last summer’s tournament for the Three Lions.

Rice has been touted as a possible target for a number of the Premier League’s top clubs in recent months but he has remained at West Ham United for the time being.

Now, former Liverpool FC star Johnson has claimed that Rice would be a perfect signing for Manchester United if they were to be able to beat their rivals to his signature.

Speaking in an interview with bettingodds.com, Johnson said: “I don’t think Manchester United could get anyone better than Declan Rice.

“If he was available, I think Chelsea or Liverpool would be in front of them anyway. Those players only come around once. United have got [Donny] van de Beek or whoever and they try to sign all these players in that position for loads of money and it’s just never worked.

“If I was Declan I would be a bit concerned to be honest with you. I’d be thinking Manchester United aren’t the Manchester United of old. There used to be a time when, anytime Manchester United came calling, you go. It was the number one place. Everyone wanted to go. But they don’t have that appeal anymore.

“I don’t think he’d end up there whether they want him or not. But in terms of their business, I think they should just sit tight and wait until the summer and weigh the whole situation up with everybody.”

Speaking last year, former Republic of Ireland defender Stephen Kelly also claimed that Manchester United would be an ideal destination for Rice.

“He is that midfield role that pretty much all the teams would love to have,” said Kelly. “Manchester United would kill for this guy in the current moment.

“Imagine what he would be able to do to steady that ship and get the front players on the ball more.”

