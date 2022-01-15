Manchester United have not yet made a decision about Donny van de Beek’s future, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder’s situation at Old Trafford has been a talking point over the last few months due to his lack of playing time in the first team.

Van de Beek was linked with a move away from the club in the summer but he ended up staying at Old Trafford after apparently being given reassurances about his position in the team by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, the 24-year-old has continued to struggle to break into the first team at Old Trafford and he is yet to start a single Premier League game this season.

Indeed, Van de Beek’s only start for Manchester United this season came in the League Cup defeat by West Ham United back in September, with the rest of his 12 appearances coming from the bench.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has said that the Red Devils have not made a decision about Van de Beek’s situation, with a view to a potential loan move away this month, but interim boss Ralf Rangnick is keen to keep Van de Beek at the club until the end of the season at least.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Donny van de Beek situation. No decision made yet by Manchester United on his potential loan elsewhere, nothing communicated to player / agent.

“Ralf Rangnick still wants Donny to stay until the end of the season. No direct contacts with Borussia Dortmund as of now.”

Speaking at the start of January, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick praised Van de Beek for his “top mentality” and said that he wanted to keep him at Old Trafford beyond January.

However, the German head coach also conceded that Van de Beek will be searching for regular playing time in the lead-up to the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

“So far, as I have got to know him, he has got a top mentality,” Rangnick said of Van de Beek. “He works hard in every training session. He is a team player through and through. There will be games where he will get his chance to play, I am sure.

“I also had a long conversation with him last week about that and again, of course it is difficult for him right now because he also wants to play for the Dutch national team, he wants to qualify for himself and play in the World Cup in Qatar and in order to do that he needs to get game time here.”

