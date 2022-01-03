Edinson Cavani will definitely not be leaving Manchester United in the January transfer window, Ralf Rangnick has confirmed.

The interim Red Devils boss has highlighted the Uruguayan attacker as a key player for his side in the coming weeks and months – and has no intention of letting him leave the club in January.

Rangnick has revealed that he has held frequent talks with the 34-year-old forward about his situation at Old Trafford and says he is intent on keeping him at the club until the end of the campaign.

Speaking before Manchester United’s clash with Wolves, Rangnick revealed that he’d had “quite a few” conversations with the former PSG star and had made it clear to him that he sees him as a key player in his squad between now and the end of the season.

“We have had quite a few conversations over the last couple of weeks, probably the player with whom I have spoken the most,” Rangnick said of Cavani. “I told him from the very first day he is a highly important player, he is probably the only one who can play as a striker back to goal and face to goal. And as I said, his professionalism and his work ethic is just amazing.

“I told him that I desperately want him to stay and stay until the end of the season, and he knows that. He knows how highly I rate him and how highly I respect him.”

He added: “He knows that I will definitely not let him go. For me, he is a highly important player for the rest of the season, [we’re] still playing in three competitions so we will definitely need Edi.”

Meanwhile, one player who could be on his way out of Manchester United this month is Anthony Martial, who Rangnick has revealed recently made it clear to him that he would like to leave Old Trafford in search of a new club this month.

However, Rangnick also insisted that any deal would have to suit all parties concerned and not just the player himself.

Asked about Martial, Rangnick said: “He made it very clear that he wants to leave and in a way, I can understand his wish to leave and try to play more regularly somewhere else.

“But again, here, it is not only about what he wants to do but also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and do they meet the demands of the club?

“We have to wait and see. He is not injured currently, so I decided to go with this group of players that we had in the squad today. It had nothing to do with injuries.”

Manchester United are next in FA Cup action, when they host Aston Villa in the third round at Old Trafford on Monday night next week.

