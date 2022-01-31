Man United told they made a ‘mind-boggling’ mistake with Erling Haaland

Manchester United made a “mind-boggling” mistake by failing to sign Erling Haaland when they had the chance, according to former West Ham United boss Sam Allardyce.

The Norway international is widely considered to be one of European football’s top young attacking talents and his goal-scoring record with Borussia Dortmund has been nothing short of phenomenal.

The 21-year-old forward has already scored 23 goals and made five assists in 20 games this season and last term he netted 37 goals in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Haaland was linked with a move to Manchester United while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in charge of the Premier League club, with the forward also having been touted as a target for Chelsea FC before they signed Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Now, former West Ham and Bolton boss Allardyce has admitted that Manchester United may have made a huge error by not stepping up their efforts to land Haaland when they had the chance, claiming that Solskjaer may still be in charge at Old Trafford if they had done.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Allardyce said: “Manchester United, I still think that, had they secured him, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would still be in the job

“And why Manchester United decided to let him go has been mind-boggling for me ever since it happened. And Ole had worked with him.

“Allegedly, it came down to finance, then that is the biggest mistake that Manchester United – not Ole – made. I think Ole would still be in a job if he actually signed him.”

Allardyce added: “Whoever gets him is going to be getting a huge boost to the team. When you go to 30 goals – touch wood, he stays injury-free – you’ve got 30 goals every season for seven or eight years, if you keep him.

“You’re never really going to get into trouble, but the rest of the team have to live up to his expectation as well, because he’ll want to win things.”

Despite their failure to land Haaland so far, Allardyce believes that Manchester United may have the upper hand in financial terms if they were to compete with the likes of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona for his signature.

“I think the best chance Manchester United have is based on the whole financial package simply because Real Madrid and Barcelona haven’t got enough in the coffers at the moment,” said Allardyce. “They have never been as skint as they are now.”

Speaking earlier this month, Haaland hinted that he was close to making a decision about his future.

“The last six months I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to press me into making a decision,” Haaland said. “All I want to do is play football. But they press me … about my future, so that means I have to make a decision soon.”

