Manchester United are out of the race to sign Erling Haaland after being told that the Borussia Dortmund star favours a move to Real Madrid, according to reports.

ESPN is reporting that the Red Devils are no longer in the hunt for the quality 21-year-old forward after having previously been keen on a move to bring him to Old Trafford.

The same article claims that Haaland is expected to leave Dortmund at the end of the season due to a €75m release clause becoming active in his contract, but Manchester United have been “made aware” that the Norway international has his eyes set on a move to Real Madrid.

The article also points out how Manchester United failed to sign Haaland from RB Salzburg back in January 2020, despite the Red Devils having a long-standing interest in the talented forward.

It’s claimed in the same story that senior figures at Old Trafford are convinced that Haaland is set to join Real Madrid this summer and so Manchester United will have to focus their hunt for a new forward elsewhere.

Haaland is widely considered to be one of European football’s top young attacking talents and he has been in excellent form for Dortmund in recent seasons. He has scored 15 goals and made five assists in 13 Bundesliga games so far this term.

Last season, Haaland scored 27 goals and made six assists in 28 Bundesliga games, also netting 10 times in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick delivered an update on Jesse Lingard’s situation at Old Trafford as the clock ticks down on the January transfer window.

Lingard has been linked with a move away from the club in recent days and Rangnick appeared to leave the door open for the England international to leave before the end of the month.

“With regard to Jesse, it’s the same as with quite a few other players,” Rangnick said before Manchester United’s clash with West Ham.

“He’s a really good player, I see that in every training session. For me it’s normal that other clubs like, for example, Newcastle show interest in him.

“I’m not the one who is dealing with that. I know there might be some interest from other clubs but if you ask me now what will happen in the next 10 days until the closure of the window, I can’t answer that question I’m afraid.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip