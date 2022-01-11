Fabrizio Romano provides fresh update on Man United link to Denis Zakaria

Manchester United have not yet made an official bid to sign Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach despite holding an interest in the Swiss midfielder, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are inevitably being linked with a number of potential signings this month as interim boss Ralf Rangnick considers adding to his squad in the mid-season transfer window.

Defensive midfielder Zakaria has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils recently as Rangnick ponders adding to his options in the middle of the park at Old Trafford.

The Switzerland international is out of contract in the summer and could be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

According to Romano, Rangnick is a keen admirer of Zakaria and Red Devils chiefs have held talks about the possibility of signing the midfielder.

However, the Italian reporter has said that there has been no official bid from Manchester United and that there are a number of clubs interested in signing Zakaria on a free transfer in the summer.

Posting on his Twitter account, Romano said: “Manchester United have made no bid for Denis Zakaria as things stand. The option has been discussed as he’s appreciated by Rangnick – but there’s still no official bid to Borussia.

“More than four clubs are already working to sign Zakaria as free agent in July. Open race.”

The 25-year-old midfielder has scored two goals and made one assist in 15 Bundesliga games for Borussia Monchengladbach so far this season.

Meanwhile, Red Devils boss Rangnick revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo missed Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday night due to a muscular issue.

However, the German head coach appeared to play down the seriousness of the issue, and it remains to be seen whether Ronaldo will be fit for the trip to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

“I suppose he will be in the stadium but he had some problems with his hip, with his hip muscle, and we just decided that it would be better for him not to play this game,” said Rangnick before Monday’s cup game.

“I don’t think it’s anything serious. He’s told me that he’s had that problem for the last couple of days. Again, in a cup game when you can play 120 minutes, I thought it would be better to not take any risks.”

