Jamie Redknapp has declared that Jadon Sancho has a “massive challenge” on as he looks to find his feet at Manchester United.

The England international has struggled to find consistent form for the Red Devils since his arrival at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money deal last summer.

The 21-year-old has found his first-team opportunities to be limited this season, having scored one goal in 17 Premier League games for the Red Devils.

He has only started 10 games in the English top-flight this season and he came on to play the final 12 minutes of Manchester United’s disappointing 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday night.

Former Liverpool FC and England midfielder Redknapp feels that Sancho looks completely devoid of confidence at Old Trafford and warned him that he faces an uphill task if he wants to rediscover his top form.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Saturday’s draw, Redknapp said: “Sancho has a massive challenge on.

“He made an impact today when he came onto the pitch. When you come on, you hope to make a bit of magic but in this case, he’s come on and the team has drawn 2-2 when he’s supposed to be the player to help the team.

“He’s low on confidence. I’m watching him play and he’s a shadow of the player we saw in the Bundesliga. He’s good in close areas but my biggest worry is that he doesn’t have the pace to run past people.

“That’s why Elanga played today. In the first few minutes, United played a ball down the line and he chased it. Sancho doesn’t do that. That’s a real worry for him. It’s a big challenge for him. He’s got to say he’s up for the challenge and play, train and live right and maybe he can get back in the team.

“It’s a huge challenge for him and Marcus Rashford.”

The draw at Villa Park left Manchester United off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification, with the Red Devils five points behind fourth-placed West Ham United with a game in hand.

Speaking after the game, interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick could not hide his disappointment at watching his side squander a two-goal lead to draw with Steven Gerrard’s team.

“[I am] completely disappointed about the result,” said Rangnick. “After being two-nil up after 70 minutes you have to be disappointed and it’s difficult now to speak about the positives, but I still believe that we showed quite a few positive things today.

“In the first half-hour we dominated the game, it was our best performance on the ball, we could have been two or three-nil up in the first half-hour. In those last 15 minutes again we showed if we open up the space, if we are not compact enough, other teams can create chances which is what happened.”

