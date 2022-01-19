Manchester United are considering a move to sign John McGinn from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the Red Devils have made the 27-year-old Scottish midfielder one of their top targets for the summer window as the aim to bolster their squad with some signings capable of transforming them back into Premier League title challengers.

The story says that Manchester United have placed McGinn on their shortlist of potential transfer targets this summer as they begin to think about how they want to strengthen their squad at the end of the season.

McGinn has been in good form for Aston Villa so far this season, scoring three goals and making two assists in 17 Premier League games for the Villains.

The story points out that McGinn has just more than two years left on his current contract with Villa, and that means that this summer may be the last transfer window where they would be able to bring in a big fee for the midfielder.

Last season, McGinn scored three goals and made five assists in 37 Premier League games to help the Villians keep their place in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly handed Manchester United a timely boost after appearing to return to full training with the Red Devils this week.

Ronaldo sat out both of Manchester United’s recent games against Aston Villa due to a hip problem but looked in good shape when he was pictured at Carrington this week, with the Portugal star sharing a photo on his personal Instagram account.

He was also pictured alongside French midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been nursing a muscular injury since November.

Manchester United travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

