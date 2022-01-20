Ralf Rangnick has heaped praise on the “extraordinary” Paul Pogba as the midfielder nears a return to action for Manchester United.

The France international has been sidelined since picking up a muscular injury while on international duty with France back in November but he is now closing in on a return for his club.

Pogba has returned to full training at Carrington in recent days and will be aiming to make himself available for selection again as quickly as possible under Rangnick.

The midfielder’s future continues to be a source of uncertainty, with his current deal set to expire in the summer, but Rangnick has said that he has been thrilled by what he has seen from the Frenchman in training in recent days.

Speaking before Manchester United’s trip to Brentford on Wednesday night, Rangnick said: “Paul Pogba had his first day of training with the whole group yesterday [Monday] and, in the first training session, he showed what kind of extraordinary player he could be.

“He will not be available for the two games this week but hopefully after the international break, when we have the Cup game against Middlesbrough and the away game at Burnley, I think he could be an option.”

Rangnick was then asked about Pogba’s future at the club but chose to dodge the question, although he did praise the midfielder for the way he has been applying himself in training in recent days.

“I don’t know. I cannot answer the second part of your question because it’s not me dealing with this, I’m not negotiating about future contracts with players,” said Rangnick when asked if Pogba would sign a new contract at the club.

“But what you could see from the very first day in training yesterday is that he’s present. He’s physically present, he’s mentally present.

“What I saw in training yesterday was very promising for the future and I’m very much looking forward to having him available in two weeks’ time after the international break, and I think he will be a serious candidate for the first XI.”

Pogba, 28, has been limited to just seven starts in the Premier League this season due to fitness issues. He is yet to score for the Red Devils but has notched up seven assists in a total of nine Premier League appearances this season.

