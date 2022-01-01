Ralf Rangnick replies when asked if Man United are planning any signings in January

Ralf Rangnick has appeared to play down the possibility of Manchester United making any new signings in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a whole host of potential inbound transfers over the coming days and weeks as the January window presents Premier League bosses with the chance to strengthen their squads.

Rangnick watched his side return to winning ways in the Premier League on Thursday night as they claimed a 3-1 victory over Burnley to climb up into sixth place in the table.

Manchester United’s primary focus will be to get themselves back in the race for a top-four finish this season – the Red Devils are currently four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Rangnick was quizzed about his plans for the January transfer window immediately after Thursday night’s win, but the Red Devils interim boss appeared to suggest that there are unlikely to be any additions this month.

Asked about the January window at his post-match news conference, Rangnick said: “My focus is on the current players.

“As I said, we have enough players in the squad and there is no lack [in terms] of the number of players. Transfers in the winter window only make sense if they really help you and increase the quality.

“So far, we haven’t spoken about that. My focus in the last couple of weeks was on the current squad.”

Manchester United will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they take on Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday 3 January. They will then play Aston Villa twice – first at home in the FA Cup third round, and then away in the Premier League in mid-January.

Rangnick was asked about the Red Devils’ push for Champions League qualification after Thursday’s win, and he replied: “I wouldn’t say fourth is the minimum. It is about taking next development steps. [It is] now eight games in a row without a defeat.”

