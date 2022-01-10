‘Let’s be honest’: Paul Merson rates Ralf Rangnick’s start at Man United

Paul Merson has not been impressed by the start Ralf Rangnick has made at Manchester United and has claimed that “nothing’s changed” since the German’s arrival at Old Trafford.

Rangnick was brought in to take over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer until the end of the season back in late November after the Red Devils struggled to find consistent form in the first part of the campaign.

Manchester United have continued to struggle to produce consistent performances since the German head coach was brought in, and they suffered their sixth defeat of the season in the Premier League when they went down 1-0 at home to Wolves last week.

The Red Devils continue to face an uphill battle to get themselves back into the Champions League qualification spots, with Manchester United seventh in the table and four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson is not quite sure whether Rangnick is really the right manager for the Red Devils and he feels that not much has changed since his appointment at Old Trafford.

“I’m not sure about Ralf Rangnick at all,” Merson wrote in his column for The Daily Star. “He’s come in and everyone’s talking about him like he’s invented football and is some sort of genius.

“United are as bad as they were under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer! Nothing’s changed has it? Let’s be honest.

“What’s wrong at United? Everything! I’m watching the Wolves game the other day and he’s playing Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic in midfield.

“But they’re getting run ragged by Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves – and the manager sits and watches it and does nothing for 60 minutes, without changing a thing.

“Moutinho is 35 years old and he’s running the show against United. At Old Trafford. He was the best player on the pitch. Everything is wrong at the moment.

“Bruno Fernandes did alright when he came on. But he took Mason Greenwood off, and he was their best player!

“Marcus Rashford came on and did nothing. Jadon Sancho is struggling for confidence. Runs at the full back, turns around and rolls the ball back! It was poor all round. It was cringeworthy.”

Manchester United will attempt to get back to winning ways when they host Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round on Monday night – before they head to Villa Park for a Premier League clash against Steven Gerrard’s side on 15 January.

Meanwhile, Rangnick has revealed that midfielder Paul Pogba will not be able to return to training for the Red Devils for at least another three or four weeks.

The midfielder has been out of action since having picked up a groin injury while on international duty with France back in November.

“As far as I know, I was told a week ago, it would be a minimum of at least another four or five weeks before he is fit for training again,” Rangnick said.

“I saw him this morning before the training session, he was in the locker room, and I hope he will be back as soon as possible.”

