Rio Ferdinand believes that Anthony Martial’s loan move to Sevilla this month is good for both the striker and Manchester United.

The France international has joined the Spanish club on a six-month loan deal until the summer, and it is understood that there is no loan fee or option to buy.

Martial has struggled to produce consistent form for the Red Devils in recents months and he has been limited to just two starts in the Premier League this season.

The 26-year-old will now be hoping to enjoy some regular playing time at the Spanish club as he bids to regain some of his top form.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand feels that the move is a good one for the forward, who he believes has simply been too inconsistent at Old Trafford in recent seasons.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I think Anthony Martial needs this, he needs to play first team football, he needs to be a regular, he needs to start playing on a regular basis now on a consistent level.

“For the last year or so, or longer even, he hasn’t been a regular and he probably needed this move.

“And I’m interested to see who else goes. You’ve got Donny van de Beek sitting there probably going to go somewhere, interested to see where he goes. The same with Jesse Lingard – my betting head would say probably Newcastle with Jesse. But these are players that need to go out and play football and Martial is one of them.

“Listen, getting the Ballon d’Or as a bonus in the contract – if he wins the Ballon d’Or, X amount of money gets paid – it puts a bit of extra pressure on someone, but when he came he hit the ground running. The goal he scored against Liverpool you think, ‘Wow! This kid is going to be world-class!’

“He’s shown glimpses throughout his career at Man United where you think, ‘Wow, this kid could be ultra-special’ but then there’s been times where he’s been underwhelming and you thought, ‘This isn’t good enough’. So hopefully he improves [on loan] and it frees up a bit of space for Man United to go and get someone else.”

Marcus Rashford was among the Manchester United players to wish Martial luck after his loan move was confirmed this week, with the England international posting on Twitter: “Good luck my brother @AnthonyMartial.”

Manchester United will return to action with a home clash against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday 4 February. After that, the Red Devils will take on Burnley, Southampton and Leeds United in the Premier League.

