Rio Ferdinand praises Man United star ‘head and shoulders’ above team-mates

Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise on Scott McTominay for his performance for Manchester United against Brentford, claiming that the Scot was clearly the man of the match.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been in good form for the Red Devils in recent weeks and he produced a confident and effective display as he helped Ralf Rangnick’s men to claim a 3-1 victory at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford wrapped up a victory for Ralf Rangick’s men, leaving them in seventh place in the Premier League table.

McTominay has scored one goal in 18 Premier League games for Manchester United so far this term and has been a regular fixture in the heart of the Red Devils’ midfield as they step up their bid to finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

BT Sport co-commentator Martin Keown opted to give the man-of-the-match award to Diogo Dalot, but former Manchester United star Ferdinand clearly felt that the award should have gone to McTominay following his excellent display.

Speaking on BT Sport after the final whistle, Ferdinand said: “Martin [Keown] on commentary was the person who gave Dalot man of the match, I couldn’t believe it. McTominay was head and shoulders above everybody. I text him [Martin] saying, ‘what’s going on?’.

“I saw him [McTominay] in a restaurant last week and just spoke to him briefly about working hard and playing hard and that’s all you hear about him. He’s an honest kid, he wants to do well and improve.

“You saw in his game today where his intensity and desire, you could see it from the first minute.

“At Manchester United, you need a certain amount of ability but personality and character are what gets you through and enables you to stay at this club for a long time.

“He’s shown that in a time of need when this club has been shaky at the best of times.”

McTominay did not complete the 90 minutes in west London after he was forced off with an apparent back injury in the 84th minute.

However, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick said that the midfielder’s injury issue is not too serious and that he should be available for the home clash against West Ham United on Saturday.

“He got a knock on the back and couldn’t breathe properly,” Rangnick said. “I spoke to him in the locker room [after] and he should be OK for Saturday.”

