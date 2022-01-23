Rio Ferdinand took to social media to praise Marcus Rashford after the striker’s last-gasp winner fired Manchester United to a 1-0 victory over West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The England international netted in the third minute of second-half stoppage time when he tapped home Edinson Cavani’s low cross to claim the three points for the Red Devils and lift them into the top four.

The result could well end up being a significant one in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish, with Manchester United now a point ahead of the Hammers with a game in hand.

Rashford has now scored two goals in two games for the Red Devils, taking his tally for the season in the Premier League to four.

Former Manchester United star Ferdinand was thrilled by the victory and singled out Rashford for special praise after the win.

Posting on Twitter after the final whistle, Ferdinand wrote: “Big result that for Man United. West Ham will be disappointed with that after a solid performance. Marcus Rashford, two goals in two games.”

Meanwhile, former defender Danny Higginbotham also stated his belief that the win could end up being a “huge” one for the Red Devils as they chase Champions League qualification for next season.

Higginbotham wrote: “Huge win for Man United with near enough the last kick of the game. Out of nowhere into the top four and six behind Chelsea with a game in hand. Look more organised now but that limits the opportunities going forward. Managed to get the job done against a very good West Ham team.”

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick felt that his side were deserving of the three points following the dramatic victory.

“If you score in the last second of the game that is the best type of wins, a clean sheet,” Rangnick told Sky Sports after the game. “I think in the end we deserved to win. It takes patience to play West Ham. A few moments at the end I wished we would have passed the ball instead of shooting from wherever.”

Manchester United are not in Premier League action again until 8 February, when they take on Burnley away from home.

Before that, they will host Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Friday 4 February at Old Trafford.

