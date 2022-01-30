Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is set to join Everton on loan until the end of the season, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has seen himself heavily linked with a move away from the Old Trafford club in recent months due to his lack of playing time at the Premier League side.

Indeed, the 24-year-old has not started a single Premier League game this season and has only made eight appearances from the bench in the top flight under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

According to Italian journalist Romano, Everton have an agreement in place to land Van de Beek on loan until the end of the season, with Crystal Palace also having previously made an offer to bring the Dutchman to Selhurst Park.

Romano took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to claim that Van de Beek’s proposed transfer to Everton was essentially a done deal.

Posting on Twitter on Sunday, Romano wrote: “Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard.

“Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee.”

Following Romano’s tweet, reports in the British media later on Sunday followed and claimed that Van de Beek was closing in on a switch to Everton ahead of Crystal Palace.

Van de Beek has scored one goal in a total of 14 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United so far this season. Of those 14 games, he has only featured from the start in four.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are next in action on Friday when they take on Middlesbrough in the FA Cup fourth round at Old Trafford.

