Cristiano Ronaldo: What I really think about Ralf Rangnick at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued his backing for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United but admits that the German head coach “needs time” to get things right at Old Trafford.

Rangnick has been settling into life as the club’s interim head coach after he was brought in to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the end of last year.

It has been something of a mixed start for Rangnick at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils having struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League in recent games.

Rangnick watched his side produce a below-par display as they were beaten 1-0 by Wolves at home in their most recent Premier League outing and suffered a blow to their hopes of finishing in the top four.

The Red Devils booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round in their most recent game with a 1-0 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford and they are now preparing for their trip to Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Ronaldo says he has been impressed by what he has seen from Rangnick so far at Old Trafford, but warned Red Devils fans not to expect too much too soon.

“He arrived five weeks ago, he changed many things, but he needs time to put his ideas to the players and on the pitch as well. It takes time,” Ronaldo told Sky Sports.

“But I believe that he is going to do a good job. We knew that we don’t play the best football as we should do, but we have many games to improve.

“Since he arrived in some points we are better, but as I said before, you need time. It’s not that easy to change the mentality of players, the way they play, the system and the culture. So I believe that he is going to do a good job.”

Ronaldo has been in excellent form for Manchester United this season since sealing his return from Juventus in the summer, scoring 14 goals and making three assists in all competitions.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s trip to Villa Park, Rangnick indicated that Harry Maguire could be available for selection again, along with fellow defender Phil Jones.

“It was very important to have Rapha [Varane] back again,” said Rangnick after the FA Cup win on Monday night.

“Hopefully for the away game at Villa on Saturday we will also have a few other players available including Harry [Maguire] in the centre-back position. That will give us more options. Phil Jones will also hopefully be fit again on Saturday.”

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip