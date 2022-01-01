Thierry Henry singled out Scott McTominay for special praise after the midfielder helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 victory over Burnley on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Scot scored the opener for the Red Devils in the eighth minute at Old Trafford with a curling effort from the edge of the area to set Manchester United on course for victory.

Jadon Sancho’s deflected effort made it 2-0 to the hosts in the 27th minute, before Cristiano Ronaldo made it three before the break, with Burnley’s Aaron Lennon netting three minutes later to make it 3-1.

Thursday’s goal was McTominay’s first of the season for the Red Devils, with the midfielder having made 20 appearances in all competitions this term so far.

Arsenal legend Henry was impressed by McTominay’s man-of-the-match showing on Thursday night and singled him out as a key factor in the victory.

Speaking on Prime Video after the final whistle, Henry said: “The symbol of the night was McTominay.

“He responded really well. The energy, the desire, the commitment is what you want from a player of this club.

“You’re always going to be compared to the players who came before. But what I like about him is his maturity, on the field and off the field.

“He played really well but he’s also thinking about the team’s performance. He is maturing a lot as a leader in this squad.”

Speaking after the game, Red Devils interim boss Ralf Rangnick admitted that McTominay proved to be a key player for his side against Burnley despite him being a late addition to the squad following an injury issue.

“We only decided this afternoon at two o’clock that he would play because he still had some problems with his ankle that he suffered at Newcastle,” said Rangnick. “So it was good to have him available and in the team.

“At half-time, our team doctor said he would be struggling in the second half after the level of pain but it was important to have him in the team and he was able to play for 93 minutes. A very important player for us today.”

Rangnick was also pleased by his side’s improved performance overall as they bounced back from the disappointment of their 1-1 draw at Newcastle earlier in the week.

Rangnick continued: “Yes, I think so [it was an improved performance].

“It was, as expected, a really tough and difficult game against a team who play physically and very direct in parts. We knew that in advance so it was important we met the physical and technical demands.

“When the ball was in their half, we did well and also showed the qualities we have in our transition. [It was] Important to score. In our half, there are things to improve on and we will work on that. It was important today to raise the energy level. Physically and energetically, it was a good performance.”

Next up for the Red Devils is a home clash against Wolves in the Premier League on Monday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip