Paul Pogba has informed Manchester United that he wants to leave the club to sign for Real Madrid this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Star is reporting that the French midfielder held talks with United chiefs several weeks ago and the World Cup winner made it clear that he wants to leave Old Trafford to sign for the Spanish club.

The same story says that Manchester United are willing to cut their losses and let Pogba leave on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer.

The article also claims that Manchester United have not offered the 28-year-old a new deal as the clock ticks down on his current contract at Old Trafford.

Pogba’s future at the Premier League club has been a relentless talking point over the last few months as he nears the end of his contract with the Red Devils.

According to the story, Pogba has “made it clear” that he now wants to leave Manchester United, with the Bernabeu his dream destination.

The midfielder has been out of action since suffering a muscular injury while on international duty with France back in November, and he is not due to return to first-team action for the Red Devils for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, interim Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick has praised Jadon Sancho for his application in training since the German head coach took over last year.

Sancho has largely failed to produce consistent performances for the Red Devils since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund last summer but Rangnick feels it won’t be long until the attacker starts delivering on a regular basis.

“Whenever I see him train, he’s showing that he’s one of the best players in the training sessions,” said Rangnick before Manchester United’s trip to Brentford.

“But now it’s about transferring that to when he’s playing, and showing the same kind of level and performance on the pitch.

“I said that to him, by the way, the day before yesterday. ‘Confirm the performances you show in training when you’re playing on the pitch.’”

