Manchester United are hoping to sign Dan-Axel Zagadou from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer, according to a report in France.

French media outlet Foot Mercato, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are discussions to sign the Borussia Dortmund defender in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Zagadou is able to talk to European clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement because the 22-year-old has just six months left to run on his current deal.

According to the same story, Manchester United have held discussions with Zagadou’s agent Moussa Sissoko about a switch to the Red Devils at the end of the season.

The report goes on to state that Dortmund are hoping to convince the France Under-21 international to commit to a new deal at the Bundesliga outfit despite interest from Europe.

Foot Mercato reveal that the Bundesliga club have also opened talks with Sissoko about a new deal for the former Paris Saint-Germain defender.

The French website explain that Dortmund and Manchester United are in a two-way tussle to secure Zagadou’s future ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Sissoko also represents FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, who is another player that interests Manchester United interim head coach Ralf Rangnick, according to the story.

The French defender has scored four times in 73 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Dortmund since his move from PSG in 2017.

Author’s Verdict

It’s only natural that Rangnick will likely use his Bundesliga expertise to find players capable of improving the Manchester United squad.

The Red Devils will be looking to further overhaul their squad at the end of the season considering that Manchester United still look in disarray despite a massive outlay under Rangnick’s predecessor last summer.

Signing Zagadou on a free transfer would keep funds free for Manchester United to invest in other more pressing areas of the Red Devils team.

