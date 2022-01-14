Manchester United have submitted an offer to the agents of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, according to German reporter Christian Falk.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a number of defensive midfielders in the lead up to the January transfer window but Manchester United haven’t secured any new signings so far this month.

Manchester United trio Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic have been heavily criticised for their poor performances in the 2021-22 Premier League campaign so far.

Paul Pogba’s extended absence due to injury has only served to underline the lack of quality in the Manchester United midfield aside from Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United have been linked with Zakaria but the 20-time English champions will likely face a lot of competition for the Switzerland international.

Respected German transfer insider Falk has now claimed that Manchester United have submitted an offer to Zakaria’s agents but haven’t started discussions with Borussia Monchengladbach about a fee.

Falk wrote on Twitter: “TRUE: Manchester United made an offer to the agents of Denis Zakaria. Ralf Rangnick is a fan of the player. No negotiations with Borussia Monchengladbach at the moment. Clubs of all top-leagues are interested in Zakaria. BUT: United would pay for a transfer in winter. Zakaria is a free agent in summer.”

Zakaria has scored two goals and has made one assist in 15 games in the Bundesliga this season.

The Swiss midfielder has been a key part of the Monchengladbach team over the past four-and-a-half seasons in the Bundesliga.

Zakaria has netted 11 goals in 138 games in all competitions since moving to Borussia from Young Boys in 2017.

The reported Manchester United target has netted three times in 38 games for the Switzerland national team since making his debut in five years ago.

Author’s Verdict

Manchester United’s midfield has been dire at times this season.

There’s a distinct lack of world-class talent in the middle of the park as McTominay, Fred and Matic just aren’t up to the required level to compete with the Premier League’s biggest clubs.

Zakaria impressed at Euro 2020 and the Swiss midfielder would be a great addition to the Manchester United team under the stewardship of a manager who knows all about his quality.

