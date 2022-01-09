Manchester United have ended their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the Red Devils are no longer interested in pursuing a deal to sign the Norway international from the Bundesliga giants in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United have been deterred from trying to sign Haaland after learning of the Dortmund striker’s eagerness to complete a switch to Real Madrid.

According to the same story, Manchester City also look set to be disappointed as their hopes of landing the Norwegian centre-forward look to be dashed at the end of the 2021-22 season.

The report goes on to start that Haaland has “set his heart” on completing a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid after a prolific 12 months at Borussia Dortmund so far.

The Daily Star go on to reveal that Real Madrid have been working hard to sign Haaland over the past six months as los Blancos want to recruit the Norway international and French forward Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

The report points out that Haaland is set to have a €75m contract release clause that will come into play next summer but Real Madrid are in pole position ahead of Manchester City.

Haaland has scored 13 times in 11 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke confirmed on Friday that Haaland won’t leave the German club in the January transfer window.

“Haaland will NOT leave in January. No way. Who accepts to sell top European striker during the winter break when they don’t have to?” Watzke told Der Spiegel, as quoted by Marca.

“Next year? Of course, it will be difficult to keep him. Nevertheless we want to and we’ll try.”

Manchester United are in sixth position in the Premier League table after a surprise 1-0 loss to Wolves last week.

