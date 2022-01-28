Manchester United are unlikely to sign Fabio Vieira from FC Porto in January, according to Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been linked with a potential swoop to sign Vieira in the January transfer window following his impressive performances for Porto in the 2021-22 season so far.

Vieira, who has scored one goal in 14 games in the Primeira Liga this term, is reported to be attracting interest from a number of top clubs in the current transfer window.

Liverpool FC were linked with a move to sign the Portugal Under-21 international last summer but the Reds didn’t end up striking a deal for the 21-year-old.

Manchester United were reported to have sent scouts to watch Vieira at Porto earlier this month but the Red Devils have been looking at the Portuguese youngster since the summer.

Romano has poured cold water on talk of Manchester United signing Vieira in January – but the Italian reporter didn’t rule out a potential deal in the future.

“I don’t see it for January but he is one they’re watching for the future because he’s a talented boy,” Romano told the Don Robbie podcast on Wednesday.

“It’s normal for Manchester United to scout and watch these young players. He is a player who has a lot of clubs interested in signing him in the future.

“I don’t see a move in January but maybe something for the future.”

Vieira broke into the Porto first-team in 2020 when he featured in a 1-0 victory over Maritimo.

The 21-year-old was part of the Porto team that won the Primeira Liga title in 2020.

Vieira could join a strong Portuguese contingent at Manchester United, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot already at the club.

Romano went on to confirm that Newcastle are pressing hard to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United before the close of the January transfer window.

“Newcastle are pushing to have him as soon as possible,” Romano added.

“They made a loan proposal. It’s not £10m but it’s around £4m or £5m to have him for six months. Man United are open to negotiations.

“Lingard doesn’t want to sign a long-term contract. He just wants to sign for six months and see what happens in the summer when he is a free agent and he can decide his future.

“Newcastle want Lingard and they see him as a priority.”

Lingard has scored two goals in nine games in the Premier League this term.

