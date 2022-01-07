Manchester United are eager to complete a deal to sign Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils want to recruit the Portugal international to bolster Ralf Rangnick’s midfield options in the second half of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions have been weighing up a move to sign the 24-year-old since the summer when Rangnick’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was interested.

According to the same story, Manchester United are prepared to submit a bid in the region of £35m for the Wolves talisman in the hope of convincing the West Midlands club to part company with Neves.

The report goes on to state that Neves is open to a move to a club competing in the Champions League and the Portuguese midfielder has just two years left to run on his current deal.

The Sun write that Wolves are open to selling Neves but the Premier League club are looking to secure a transfer fee of at least £40m.

The media outlet reveal that Manchester United will be hoping to rekindle their productive relationship with Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Wolves boss Bruno Lage.

Neves was part of the Wolves side that secured a surprise 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Monday night thanks to Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute winner at Old Trafford.

The former Porto midfielder has scored one goal and has made one assist in 18 games in the Premier League this term.

Neves has netted 21 times in 195 games in all competitions over the past four-and-a-half seasons since his £15.8m move from Porto.

Author’s Verdict

Signing Neves is a no-brainer for the Manchester United interim head coach.

Rangnick has Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic at his disposal but the trio have struggled for consistency in the current campaign.

Manchester United are particularly weak in central midfield so Rangnick does need to address this area of concern in the Red Devils side.

Neves is a classy operator with four-and-a-half seasons in the Premier League under his belt. At the age of 24, he’ll improve too.

