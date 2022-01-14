Manchester United are keeping tabs on Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey as a potential upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Ralf Rangnick believes Manchester United need to strengthen at right-back after assessing Wan-Bissaka and Dalot since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The same article states that the 20-time English champions like Lamptey considering that the versatile Brighton defender is able to play at right-back or wing-back.

According to the same story, Manchester United believe the former Chelsea FC defender is worth around £30m following his impressive performances since moving to the Seagulls.

But the Daily Mail reveal Brighton consider the 21-year-old’s actual value to be closer to £40m so there’s a potential £10m gap that Manchester United will need to close if they want to get a deal over the line.

The media outlet claims that Tottenham are also interested in Lamptey but Spurs are more likely to opt for Wolves winger Adama Traore, who is a cheaper alternative.

The article reveals a belief at Manchester United that Wan-Bissaka isn’t offering enough going forward and Dalot doesn’t have sufficient defensive capabilities.

The Daily Mail add that Manchester United want to sign a holding midfielder as well as a right-back to reignite their top-four challenge in the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Lamptey has made one assist in 12 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League this season following his return from injury.

The 21-year-old moved to Brighton from Chelsea FC for an undisclosed fee in January 2020 after he made just three appearances for the south west London side.

Lamptey has scored one goal in 32 games in all competitions over the past two-and-a-half seasons as his progress at the Seagulls has been stunted by injuries.

Author’s Verdict

It’s no surprise to see Manchester United in the market for a new right-back considering Wan-Bissaka’s erratic performances this season, especially against Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

Lamptey is a quality player with the ability to push forward and provide width to a team complimented by his creativity and pace.

However, Manchester United will surely have concerns about his injury record seeing as Lamptey has only managed 32 appearances in two-and-a-half years at Brighton.

