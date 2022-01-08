Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Aston Villa in FA Cup

Mark Lawrenson is backing Aston Villa to beat Manchester United on penalties in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Monday night.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute winner at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils suffered their first defeat under Ralf Rangnick in the Premier League after the German head coach replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis back in November.

Manchester United were unbeaten in their first five games before Rangnick’s men suffered a surprise loss to Wolves in the Premier League at start of the week.

Aston Villa have won four of their eight games under Steven Gerrard after the former Rangers boss replaced Dean Smith at Villa Park back in November.

The Birmingham side produced commendable performances in losses to Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Manchester City but Gerrard will be disappointed with their most recent defeat at Brentford.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson reckons Villa can cause an upset against Manchester United in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“Villa, under Steven Gerrard, are definitely going to be motivated so, taking into account it is at Old Trafford, I am going for a 2-2 draw, with Villa to win on penalties,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I will be very happy if that does happen.”

Aston Villa have already beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in September after Kortney Hause scored an 88th-minute winner on the stroke of full-time.

The Red Devils have won four of their last six games against Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Author’s Verdict

It was a case of new manager but same old Manchester United on Monday night when the 20-time English champions lost to Wolves at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils haven’t made significant improvements under Rangnick so far despite the German head coach being unafraid to make some changes to the team.

Aston Villa lost to Brentford last weekend in Gerrard’s first proper setback since taking over the reins of the Midlands club.

However, the former Liverpool FC captain will relish the chance to heap more misery on Manchester United – and Villa have already won at Old Trafford this season.

