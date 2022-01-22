‘Expect a response’: Michael Owen predicts Man United v West Ham

Michael Owen has warned Manchester United to expect a response from West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Hammers are in pole position to secure fourth spot and a place in the Champions League but West Ham suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to Leeds United at the London Stadium last weekend.

Jack Harrison’s hat-trick ended a three-game winning run for the east London side to leave West Ham just a point ahead of Tottenham and two points above Arsenal and Manchester United.

David Moyes will return to Manchester United with a point to prove after the Red Devils axed the Scottish head coach back in 2014 following a brief 11-month stint.

Manchester United secured their first top-flight win of 2022 on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-1 victory over Brentford thanks to goals from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford.

Ralf Rangnick’s side have played one game less than West Ham and the Old Trafford outfit can hoist themselves above the Hammers if they secure three points on Saturday evening.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is predicting that West Ham will secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“After failing to hold on to a two-goal lead against Villa, Man United got the win over Brentford on Wednesday,” Owen told BetVictor.

“They look in good form going forward, but they are conceding too many chances at the back. David De Gea has been in brilliant form in recent weeks, but you can’t always be relying on him to save everything.

“David Moyes must have been furious to lose to Leeds last week. The Hammers top four push has stuttered in recent weeks, and they really can’t afford too many more slip-ups, particularly in games they are favoured in.

“I’d expect a response from West Ham here. Strangely, they often perform better against the big sides, it suits their style. I can see a 1-1 draw.”

Manchester United are looking to avoid losing back-to-back Premier League games at Old Trafford at the start of a calendar year for the first time since 1985.

The Red Devils have won 20 of their last 25 games against West Ham at Old Trafford and haven’t lost to the Hammers in a home fixture since a 1-0 defeat under Sir Alex Ferguson in May 2007.

West Ham are facing Manchester United while sitting above the 20-time English champions in the top-flight table for just the fifth time in Premier League history.

Author’s Verdict

Manchester United squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa last weekend before Rangnick seemingly learned his lesson and made changes in the second half of their 3-1 win over Brentford to secure three points.

West Ham suffered a surprise 3-2 loss to Leeds last weekend as Tomas Soucek proved a big miss for Moyes.

While Bruno Fernandes looks back to his best with two goals and two assists in four games, West Ham have been impressively consistent when it comes to taking points off the big teams this term.

You wouldn’t count against West Ham securing a point in this fixture.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip