Paul Merson reveals his prediction for Man United v West Ham United

Paul Merson is tipping Manchester United to lose more ground in the top-four race and be held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils head into the game fresh from having secured their first Premier League win in three games thanks to a victory at Brentford in midweek.

Ralf Rangnick will now be eager for his side to build some momentum in the English top flight as they look to challenge for a spot in the top four in the remainder of the season.

West Ham United currently occupy fourth spot in the Premier League table, with the Hammers two points ahead of the Red Devils and having played a game more than Rangnick’s side.

The Hammers head into the game looking to become just the fourth visiting team in history to win twice at Old Trafford in the same season – with the east London side having triumphed in a League Cup third-round tie against Manchester United back in September.

Former Arsenal and England star Merson has not been at all impressed by what he has seen from Manchester United in recent games, and he is tipping them to drop points at home to Saturday’s visitors at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I can’t have Manchester United at the moment. Their Premier League win against Brentford yesterday papers over the cracks.

“Little Brentford gave them a footballing lesson in the first half, and United needed David de Gea to bail them out yet again. It’s happening too many times – they conceded the lead against Newcastle, and they had to hang on for a draw against Aston Villa.

“West Ham are not particularly consistent either – just when you think they’re back, they go and lose to Leeds at home.

“I just can’t bring myself to predict a Manchester United win at the moment, however, and I think West Ham will cause them some problems in the final third.”

Manchester United were 2-1 winners over the Hammers in the reverse fixture at the London Stadium back in September.

After Saturday’s clash, Manchester United will turn their attentions back to FA Cup affairs and preparing for their fourth-round tie against Middlesbrough on Friday 4 February.

