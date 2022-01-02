‘This is a big game’: Michael Owen reveals prediction for Man United v Wolves

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester United to edge to a narrow 1-0 victory over Wolves at Old Trafford in Monday night’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils were 3-1 winners over Burnley at Old Trafford last week as they returned to winning ways under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they began this round of fixtures outside of the top four – although they have played two games fewer than some of their closest rivals.

The Red Devils’ recent form in the Premier League has been largely positive, however, with Manchester United having won four of their last five games to help them build some momentum as they bid to challenge for a top-four finish.

Rangnick will be eager for his side to claim the three points against a Wolves team who have only won one of their last five games in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United and England star Owen is tipping the home side to have too much for Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night and says he is expecting a narrow win for the Red Devils.

Writing in his regular column for BetVictor, Owen said: “This is a big game for Man United.

“I know it’s early in Ralf Rangnick’s tenure, but it really does feel like he needs a couple of big wins to stamp his authority on this side and to get the fans on board.

“Recent performances haven’t been great, and it seems like he’s having the same issues Ole did, finding the right system to fit all these players.

“Wolves continue to impress me defensively. They are so organised and hard to break down. I’m sure Wolves fans will be a little frustrated because if they could just score more, they’d be in the top four race.

“For Wolves to be as high as they are having only scored 13 goals is remarkable and just shows how good they’ve been at the back.

“There won’t be much in this game. I think United will narrowly edge this and it could be yet another late winner from a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Speaking ahead of Monday night’s game, Red Devils interim boss Rangnick said that his main target for the new year was simply to keep improving his team as he looks to steer them up the table.

Asked about his new year resolutions for the Red Devils, Rangnick replied: “Just keep developing the team. This is my job and it’s not so much thinking about the end of the season, nobody can foresee that.

“We can look into the crystal ball, but we will not get the answers. For us, it’s about taking the next steps and developing this group of players.”

