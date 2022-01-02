Paul Merson states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Paul Merson is backing Manchester United to secure a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils were 3-1 winners against Burnley on Thursday night thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford.

Ralf Rangnick is unbeaten as Manchester United’s interim head coach after taking over the reins from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

Manchester United are still in a good position to challenge Arsenal for a top-four finish thanks to their six-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed an extended break due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the West Midlands club and they haven’t been in action since a goalless stalemate with Chelsea FC on 19 December.

Bruno Lage’s side are winless in five of their last six Premier League games but Wolves remain in the top half of the table.

Former Arsenal midfielder Merson is backing Manchester United to beat Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get with Manchester United,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“They were so fortunate against Norwich City and were never going to beat Newcastle United away from home, so this will once again be a hard game for them. That said, I can totally see how it’s going to pan out for them.

“They’ll beat Burnley and Wolves and people will say their manager is unreal and all that, but based on what I’ve seen so far, I don’t see them finishing in the top four. Manchester United are a long way off now and if they somehow manage to get to fourth, it’ll be a great season for them.

“In terms of their team, I strongly believe Cristiano Ronaldo should be left out of the team. It won’t happen, but Edinson Cavani should take his place upfront with the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood in contention to play on the wings.

“Something’s just not right there. I think there is a lot going on behind the scenes and it doesn’t look good for them. That said, they’ll probably win this one, but it won’t be pretty.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Wolves, winning four times. Wolves haven’t scored against Manchester United in their last six meetings.

McTominay scored his first goal of the 2021-22 season in their 3-1 victory over Burnley on Thursday night.

The Scotland international has received plenty of criticism in the current campaign as Manchester United continue to struggle for consistency.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website after their 3-1 win, McTominay said that he believes the Red Devils squad have a more positive outlook under Rangnick.

“I feel like there was more energy, but goals help energy,” McTominay told Man United’s website.

“Obviously, goals help energy and obviously if we banged two or three against Newcastle in the first half, I feel like the whole team gets energy so goals, putting it in the back of the net, is so important.

“I feel like the whole reason why the performance was disappointing against Newcastle was the turnovers. It was as simple as that. I feel like off the ball at Newcastle, we weren’t as bad as what people are saying.

“Obviously, [negative] body language is one thing and the manager’s completely come and cut that out and he’s said he wants no more, so that’s final. All the players have firmly taken that on board and it’s important that we do.”

Manchester United will make the trip to Aston Villa on 15 January.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip