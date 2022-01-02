Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Wolves

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to edge to a narrow win over Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways on Thursday night thanks to a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Old Trafford to ease increasing pressure on the Manchester United squad.

The 20-time English champions secured a vital three points in the top-four race thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo as well as a Ben Mee own-goal.

Manchester United have won four of their last five Premier League games but Rangnick is still to establish an exciting style of play since taking over the reins from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Old Trafford outfit have beaten Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Burnley to put pressure on the Gunners in the race to finish in the top four.

Wolves haven’t played a game since their 0-0 draw with Chelsea FC at Molineux Stadium on 19 December so the Midlands side should be well rested.

Bruno Lage’s side have only recorded one win in their last six Premier League games but Wolves have three games in hand over most teams in the top flight.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is tipping Manchester United to edge to a narrow 1-0 win over Wolves at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“Wolves don’t score many so I’m backing Manchester United here, but it is going to be very interesting to see what kind of performance we see from Ralf Rangnick’s side,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“United were awful against Newcastle and, although they were much better against Burnley, their inconsistency is one of the things Rangnick has to tackle if they are going to make it into the top four.”

Manchester United have won four of their last six games against Wolves, while the other two fixtures ended in goalless stalemates.

The Red Devils are four points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League following their 3-1 win over Burnley.

Speaking to BBC Sport about Manchester United’s targets for the rest of the 2021-22 season, Rangnick said: “I wouldn’t say fourth is the minimum. It is about taking next development steps. Now eight games in a row without a defeat.

“My focus is on the current players and we have enough players in the squad. Transfers in the winter only make sense if they increase the quality. So far we haven’t spoken about that.”

