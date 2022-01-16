Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Brentford

Mark Lawrenson is backing Liverpool FC to secure victory over Brentford at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds will be looking to end a winless run in the Premier League and get their title challenge back on track despite losing significant ground on Manchester City.

Liverpool FC have drawn with Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur as well as lose 1-0 to Leicester City in a difficult run for the Merseyside outfit.

The Reds played out a goalless draw with 10-man Arsenal in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield on Thursday night in an uninspiring performance.

Liverpool FC will be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for the visit of Brentford as the duo are away on African Cup of Nations duty.

Brentford lost 4-1 to Southampton at St Mary’s last week to leave the Bees in the bottom half of the table ahead of their trip to Anfield.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson stated his belief that Liverpool FC will win 2-0 against Brentford.

Liverpool FC played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Brentford in the reverse fixture back in August.

Jurgen Klopp’s twice squandered the lead to drop points in a stalemate with the promoted club.

Brentford haven’t beaten Liverpool FC since a 2-1 victory all the way back in 1938.

Liverpool FC have only managed to win one of their last six games in all competitions to highlight their downturn in form.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could help to fill the void left by Mane and Salah for the visit of Brentford on Sunday.

Speaking about the England international’s form ahead of the Premier League clash, Klopp told his pre-match media conference:

“I’m very happy with Ox, but I know he was disappointed [on Thursday night]. I get that, 100 per cent – I would have been.

“The thing is, with the situation we are in we had to think how we start and how can we change? And obviously the game then developed slightly differently than we expected. Ox could have started, he’s in a good shape and he’s in a really good moment.

“For me, it was about starting how we started and we had with Curtis [Jones] and Oxlade two offensive options wherever we use them. That’s it.

“But I’m absolutely happy with Ox, to be honest, he’s in a really good moment and we will see that in the next few weeks.”

Liverpool FC will make the return trip to Arsenal in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at The Emirates on Thursday night.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip