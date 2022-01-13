Paul Scholes wants to see Mason Greenwood given a proper run of games at Manchester United because of his “brilliant” potential.

The 20-year-old forward has been limited to 13 starts in the Premier League this season under both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick and he will be hoping to hold down a more regular spot in the first team in the second part of the season.

Greenwood has scored four goals and made one assist in a total of 15 Premier League outings for Manchester United so far this season and he has also netted one goal and made one assist in four Champions League games.

However, Greenwood has been substituted more often than not this season, with the England international having only completed the full 90 minutes in two of his last 10 outings for Manchester United.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes is a keen admirer of Greenwood, and he wants to see the forward given a more regular run in the first team under Rangnick between now and the end of the season.

Speaking in an interview with the Webby and O’Neill YouTube channel, Scholes said: “Mason Greenwood is a brilliant player [with] great potential.

“The manager keeps taking him off, he’s almost become a little bit of a scapegoat, a little bit of an easy target because he’s a young player.

“He should be playing up front for this team. As good as [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Edinson] Cavani are, and have been throughout their careers, for Manchester United’s centre forwards to be 37 and 34 just tells us where the club is at.

“Greenwood has to be playing now – and in the future. He is a highly-talented lad and I’m frustrated when I watch him because you know he’s going to be the first man off every single time.

“He’s been shoved out in those wide areas – the lad is an out-and-out centre forward. He will score goals in this team – no doubt about that.”

Meanwhile, Scott McTominay’s header in the eighth minute handed Manchester United a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and booked their spot in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night.

And interim Red Devils boss Rangnick has been delighted by the Scot’s performances since he took charge at Old Trafford.

“He is an Academy boy, [and] his energy is amazing,” said Rangnick after Monday’s win. “He’s now also started scoring goals, and also with some leadership skills.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if, in a couple of years, he would be the captain of this team.”

