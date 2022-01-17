Roy Keane names three players he’d keep at Man United

Roy Keane believes the Manchester United squad needs a clear-out in the summer, naming just three players that he’d keep at the club.

Manchester United squandered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday evening as they failed to seize their chance to close the gap on top-four rivals West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Bruno Fernandes scored either side of half-time to put Manchester United in control of the Premier League clash before Philippe Coutinho’s substitution change the outcome of the meeting.

The Villa signing teed up Jacob Ramsey to halve the deficit before the Brazil international scored an equaliser with eight minutes remaining at Villa Park.

Manchester United are winless in the Premier League in 2022 following a 1-0 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford earlier this month.

The 20-time English champions have struggled to find a consistent level in the Premier League this term despite signing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer.

Former Manchester United captain Keane has now emphasised his belief that the Red Devils squad needs to overhauled.

“How many would I keep you mean? I don’t know, I really don’t,” Keane told Sky Sports after Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Asked by Sky Sports presenter Dave Jones whether the Manchester United legend would keep Fernandes, Keane replied: “Yeah. Oh yeah Bruno, people like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, it’s not all doom and gloom.

“You have [Raphael] Varane, you have some good young players there.”

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Jamie Redknapp, who was in the studio alongside Keane for Manchester United’s draw at Villa, then suggested that interim boss Ralf Rangnick isn’t sure about the full-backs at Old Trafford.

Keane then replied: “Obviously not. But of course a new manager has come in, he might be thinking, ‘I fancy the job’.

“But I’m on about if a top coach comes in, at least for a good starting point, you might look at some of the senior players and go at least their contracts are up.

“I can move them on and get some fresh, hungry quality players into Manchester United.”

Manchester United will make the trip to Brentford in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night.

