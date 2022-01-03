Thomas Tuchel reacts to Christian Pulisic’s display for Chelsea FC against Liverpool FC

Thomas Tuchel claimed that there is still room for improvement from Christian Pulisic despite his impressive performance in Chelsea FC’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool FC on Sunday.

The USA international was handed just his seventh start of the season in the Premier League for the visit of the Reds and impressed with a lively display in south west London.

After his side trailed 2-0 due to goals from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Pulisic scored Chelsea FC’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time when he fired home a quality strike into the top corner after Mateo Kovavic had pulled a goal back for the Blues with a stunning volley.

Pulisic has now scored three goals in the Premier League this season and will be hoping to add to that tally with a more regular run in the first team under Tuchel.

Despite his lively showing on Sunday, Blues boss Tuchel still feels that the 23-year-old has plenty more work to do to step his game up.

Asked to rate Pulisic’s performance after the game, Tuchel replied: “Still room for improvement.

“I know him even better [he can be] more clinical, more precise. How to find a way out of this little hole [is] with games like this, with goals like this. This is it.

“He was strong, he helped in the end as a defender, and was a huge step up front for him today.”

Meanwhile, Pulisic himself admitted that it was a privilege to be involved in such a thrilling encounter, as both sides ended up dropping points to hand Manchester City a further advantage in the title race.

“We have so many good players — it was a fantastic match,” Pulisic said after the game. [Kovacic’s] goal… there was so much fun stuff going on. It was a buzzer to be out there today, honestly.

“For Kova, that was amazing. I’ve never seen him score a goal like that, so it was fun to watch.”

Pulisic added: “I had chance early on I wish I could have finished, it could have changed the game. but we showed good fight to get back in the game.”

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has scored three goals and made one assist in 16 appearances in all competitions this season – although he has only started eight of those games.

Next up for Chelsea FC is their home clash against Tottenham in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

